HOW WE END Featuring Former Members Of NERVOSA, AMARANTHE And EVANESCENCE Release New Single / Video "Does Anybody Give"

How We End is the new European crossover band, established in 2022, featuring veterans of the metal world hailing from Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Spain. Years of collective experience, banded and bonded together to create something versatile and new.

Diva Satanica (ex-Nervosa) and Jake E (Cyhra, ex-Amaranthe) deliver the perfect match of contrasting vocals that shape the band’s style: melodic, heavy, no compromises. Guitarists Jen Majura (ex-Evanescence) and Tom Naumann (Primal Fear) deliver the crunch, backed by Mitch Kunz on bass / synths and Adde Larsson on drums for the heavy groove.

Check out the official video for How We End's new single, "Does Anybody Give", below.

A message from the band:

"How We End's music is a kick-ass blend of heavy guitar riffs and electronic programmed influences, growls and catchy singalong choruses that stick. Featuring diverse musical and cultural influences from all six musicians, the end result is a highly explosive experience that stays with you."

"My Fighting Heart"

"Levitate"