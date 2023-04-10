HOW WE END Featuring Former Members Of NERVOSA, AMARANTHE And EVANESCENCE Share Behind-The-Scenes Look At "My Fighting Heart" Video Shoot

How We End is the new European crossover band, established in 2022, featuring veterans of the metal world hailing from Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Spain. Years of collective experience, banded and bonded together to create something versatile and new.

Diva Satanica (ex-Nervosa) and Jake E (Cyhra, ex-Amaranthe) deliver the perfect match of contrasting vocals that shape the band’s style: melodic, heavy, no compromises. Guitarists Jen Majura (ex-Evanescence) and Tom Naumann (Primal Fear) deliver the crunch, backed by Mitch Kunz on bass / synths and Adde Larsson on drums for the heavy groove.

The band recently release their debut single and video, "My Fighting Heart". They have followed up with a behind-the-scenes look at the video shoot.