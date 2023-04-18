HOWLING GIANT Release “Sunken City” Single; Announce US Dates

In advance of their upcoming US tour with Elder and labelmates Ruby The Hatchet, Nashville psych-metal power trio Howling Giant have released the soaring digital single “Sunken City” as a first taste of their sophomore full-length, which is scheduled for autumn this year.

"'Sunken City' was one of the first songs we wrote for our new record and we’re excited to play it live on tour with Elder and Ruby The Hatchet", drummer Zach Wheeler writes. "The track showcases some of our favorite riffs, licks, and songwriting to date, and we're very much looking forward to everyone coming out to hang with us on the road and hear 'Sunken City' live!"

Line-up

Tom Polzine – guitar, vocals

Zach Wheeler - drums, vocals

Sebastian Baltes – bass, vocals