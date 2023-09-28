HUGO'S VOYAGE To Release Debut Album, Inception, In November; "Don't Wanna Live Without Your Love" Music Video Posted

Frontiers Music Srl is pleased to present Inception, the captivating debut album from Hugo's Voyage. The first single from the album, “Don’t Wanna Live Without Your Love,” is out today accompanied by a music video. Watch the clip below.

Hailing from New York and Boston, Hugo's Voyage is a dynamic AOR rock band with soaring melodies and anthemic soundscapes. With an irresistible blend of powerful vocals, melodic keyboards, hard-hitting guitars and captivating lyrics, they evoke a nostalgic spirit reminiscent of the legendary band, Journey. On that note, it comes as no surprise that Hugo's Voyage was formed in 2005 as a Journey tribute band and have been the most successful touring Journey tribute band in the US, attracting a dedicated following of fans.

Featuring former Valentine and Open Skyz singer Hugo, Robby Hoffman (guitar), Greg Smith (bass), Dana Spellman (drums) and Lance Millard (keyboards) - Hugo's Voyage have now set out on a musical journey of their own, crafting a signature sound of original music with their debut album, Inception, paying homage to their influences while carving out a unique and vibrant identity of their own.

“For me, it was a natural progression for us to follow our inspiration and come out with an album of original songs. This one's for all the AOR fans out there,” says Hugo.

Hugo’s voice, with its incredible range, captivating tone, and unparalleled emotional depth, has the ability to translate personal experiences into timeless melodies and lyrics. Inception is a testament to his songwriting prowess and his commitment to creating music that resonates with all people. The compositions explore universal themes of love, hope, loss and self-discovery, accompanied by infectious melodies that linger in the minds of listeners long after the final note fades away.

From epic ballads such as “In My Heart” that make hearts swell with emotion to high-octane rockers such as “I’ll Be Around” that can ignite a stadium, the songs possess an uncanny ability to transport audiences to another time and place. Robby’s guitar playing effortlessly conjures up iconic riffs and blistering solos, creating a magical synergy with the pulsating rhythm section that fuels the band’s relentless energy and infectious melodies.

While their sound may evoke nostalgia for the golden era of rock, Hugo's Voyage have redefined the boundaries of classic rock, infusing their music with a contemporary edge and a fresh perspective that sets them apart from their peers. Their music possesses a timeless quality, bridging generations and proving that great rock music transcends time.

Get ready to embark on a thrilling sonic adventure with Hugo's Voyage as they remind you why the power of music is truly unparalleled.

Pre-order Inception here.

Inception tracklisting:

"Inception" (instrumental)

"Crazy What Love Can Do"

"Don't Wanna Live Without Your Love"

"Sound Of A Broken Heart"

"Goin’ Away"

"A Friend Like You"

"How Many Times"

"I’ll Be Around"

"In My Heart"

"September Love"

"The Voyage"

"When Heaven Makes An Angel"

"Don't Wanna Live Without Your Love" video:

Hugo's Voyage are:

Hugo Valenti - Vocals

Robby Hoffman - Guitars

Lance Millard - Keyboards

Greg Smith - Bass

Dana Spellman - Drums

(Photo - Lisa_Boehm)