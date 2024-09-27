HUMANNESS TEST Unveils Heartfelt Homage To RUSH’s NEIL PEART With New Single And Video

Humanness Test, the progressive rock/metal project led by Maurice Taylor and Chris Lucci, has just released their first single and video, "Tribute". This powerful piece pays homage to the late Neil Peart, the legendary drummer of Rush, whose profound lyrics and innovative drumming style left an indelible mark on the world of music. "Tribute" captures the spirit of Peart’s legacy, blending passion, mystery, and soul in a heartfelt musical salute.

The single "Tribute" reflects the influence that Neil Peart had on Humanness Test’s music, both lyrically and rhythmically. Through their richly layered compositions, the project channels Peart's exploration of life and beyond, the human condition, and his reflections on finding honesty in art.

All this machinery

Making modern music

Can still be open-hearted

Not so coldly charted

It’s really just a question

Of your honesty

"The Spirit Of Radio" [1980]

Fans of Rush will find echoes of Peart’s introspective lyricism and dynamic drumming within the song, creating a bridge between past inspirations and modern interpretations.

Humanness Test, a project with the intent to delve into themes of identity, consciousness, and the impact of technology on society, uses this tribute as a way to honor a musician who profoundly shaped their own musical journey. Maurice Taylor and Chris Lucci, along with a collective of guest musicians, have crafted a track that not only remembers Peart but also challenges listeners to reflect on the nature of humanity in an ever-evolving world.

"Tribute" is more than just a song - it's a celebration of a legend whose influence transcends time. With this release, Humanness Test invites listeners to join them on a journey of self-discovery, introspection, and a deep appreciation for the legacy of Neil Peart.