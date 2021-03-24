Hungary's BEFORE WE FALL To Release New EP In April; "Healed By Fear" Single / Video Streaming

Hungarian Budapest-based modern metal band Before We Fall have released a new single and video, "Healed By Fear". The track is taken from eponymous EP which is set to release on April 30th via Finnish record label Inverse Records. The EP was recorded at Stray Heart Records was mixed and mastered at No Silence Studios.

Check out the video for "Healed By Fear" below.

The band comments: "Our new EP, Healed by Fear, contains three songs, each revolving around the topic of finding a way inside to our real self. For the title song we've made a music video, where the original intention was to create a cold and eerie atmosphere with which we can reach the state of mind in where we can reveal and overcome our true self, fears and darkest emotions. As 'Healed by Fear' is our second music video, from visual aspect we've also tried to create something different from what we did in the first one 'Nothing's Gonna Be The Same'."

Tracklist:

"Healed By Fear"

"Close To The End"

"For The Fallen Ones"

Line-up:

Róth Henrik – vocals, guitar

Tagscherer István – guitar

Somodi Dániel – bass guitar

Vadász József - drums

Photo by David Bodnar Photography