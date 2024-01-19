Hungary's OMEGA DIATRIBE Unleash New Deviant Album

In a relentless pursuit of sonic excellence, Omega Diatribe, the multi-award-winning Hungarian extreme groove metal powerhouse, proudly presents their critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Deviant. With a musical journey that began in 2013, Omega Diatribe has consistently pushed the boundaries of the genre, earning them a devoted fanbase worldwide.

Since their explosive debut in 2013 with Iapetus, Omega Diatribe has been an unrelenting force in the metal scene. The subsequent albums, Abstract Ritual and Trinity, solidified their position, showcasing the band's evolution. Noteworthy collaborations with Kevin Talley and producer Tue Madsen (Meshuggah, Suicide Silence, The Haunted) further propelled Omega Diatribe into the international spotlight.

The band's fourth album, Metanoia, released in 2020 under the expert hands of producer Jens Bogren, marked a turning point. The Swedish maestro's touch brought forth Omega Diatribe's strongest material to date, setting the stage for the impending release of Deviant.

Deviant is out now under the banner of Hungarian label Metal.hu Records. Co-produced and mixed/mastered by Tue Madsen at Antfarm Studios, Denmark, this album is an 8-panel digipak CD and two vinyl editions of pure sonic rebellion.

Tracklist:

"Stench Of Demise"

"Mindreader"

"Deviant"

"My Sphere"

"Reflections"

"Indoctrinated" (feat. Sean Zatorsky)

"False Prophecy"

"Seclusion"

"Molecular Torsion"

