HYDROGYN - Details Of Final Release, Essential Elements, Revealed

In November 2022, Hydrogyn founder / guitarist Jeff Westlake announced the band was calling it quits. He has checked to announce a farewell package is due to be released for the band's diehard fans.

Westlake: "There has been a lot of thought that has gone into this process of how to best serve the fans and supporters of the band without drawing it out and stringing everyone along. For 19 years, Hydrogyn had the pleasure of making music, touring around the world and meeting great people. It was indeed a pleasure to share that many years of my life with everyone. In what is felt to be in the best interest of you, the fans, it has been decided to make the following release a complete retrospective to cover the band's entire career."

The package, titled Essential Elements, will be in the form of a USB stick that will include the following:

Best Served with Volume

The initial release from the band in 2004. This will have a bonus live show on video as well.

Bombshell

Released September 2006 in Europe and October 31, 2006, in North America and the rest of the world. This is the one that set the band off and running. Produced by Michael Wagener. This will include a bonus track along with pre-production rehearsals as well as a live video from the Nouveau Casino in Paris.

Strip ’Em Blind Live

Recorded September 1, 2006, and released July 24,2007. The show that rocked Charleston, W.Va., and was responsible for setting the stage for the band in a big way. Also is the last show of the SBL Tour. A bonus live track included. A single-camera band shoot from Darrington Washing also is included.

Deadly Passions

Released June 24, 2008, via DR2 Records from the United Kingdom. This album saw the band going to a four-piece following Jeff Boggs' departure for family reasons. With the new alignment came a heavier and more focused album. Bonus material will include live tracks and concert footage from the DP Tour along with material recorded with Craig Goldy from Dio

Judgement

Released October 26, 2010. This will feature track list adjustments with bonus material.

Private Sessions

Recorded in France and the United States and released April 12, 2012. This will feature bonus material from the highly acclaimed release.

Break The Chains EP

Released February 11, 2014. This is the final recordings featuring Julie on vocals. The more pop-oriented release also is the only one to feature Julie with future lead singer Holly Hines Freed together on "Rock Me".

Redemption

Released October 27, 2017. Featuring new vocalist Erica Parrott, the release also features the return of Boggs. This one marks a heavier approche for the band and also features bassist Chris Sammons and drummer John Cardilino.

The Boiling Point

Released October 30, 2020. The band's final studio album features Holly Hines Freed on vocals and her husband Jacob Freed on bass along with Ryan Stepp on guitar and Scot Clayton II on drums. This version will feature a different track listing. Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Westlake says this still was the easiest of all of the band's releases to create despite the circumstances. A major health issue with Holly cut the run of this version of the band way too short.

Also, the package will be the previously unreleased Hydrogyn 3:18 Live Never Fails. Recorded live in Huntsville, Alabama during the pandemic, the event features the Boiling Point lineup doing some old songs as well that find new energy vocally and musically.

The release also will feature other unreleased material with Holly on vocals.

In addition, the package will include several videos. Those include "Breaking Me Down", "The Sand", "Blind", "Vesper's Song", "Candles Light Your Face", "My Redemption", "Fixir", "Hostage", "Disappear", "Damaged Goods" and "Mad World".

More information will follow, including the release date and more details about the bonus material. Stay tuned.