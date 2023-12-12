HYPERIA Launches Hybeeria Ouroborous Lager For New Album The Serpent's Cycle

Gearing up for their hometown Vancouver album launch show on Friday, December 15 at Wise Hall, Canadian thrashers Hyperia have teamed up with local brewer Main Street Brewing Co. for their signature beer Hybeeria Ouroborous Lager, which will be exclusively available at their upcoming shows and tour dates.

The band explains further:

"4 years ago in late 2019, we paired up with New Level Brewing in Calgary to release the first Hybeeria for our Asylum Music Video Premiere. It received a great reception and we sold out within the first hour of the premiere show. Since then, we have been wanting to do a Hybeeria 2.0 but between the Covid years and other factors, we haven't been able to pull it off.

"We are now super excited to release the follow-up Hybeeria Ouroboros Lager (Main Street Brewing Co.) It will be available at our album release show on December 15 at The Wise Hall, and if all goes well we will continue. This lager is a super smooth and easy-drinking beer that gets you ready to mosh. Try a few yourselves at The Wise Hall on December 15!"

In addition to their signature beer, Hyperia will also have available their recently announced Deathbringer Hot Sauce created by newly recruited drummer Aaron Bell and a co-worker of his and their hot sauce company The Scoville Scoundrels.

Bell explains further:

"I grew five plants three years ago with mild success. The next year I saw that AJ had moved into an apartment with a south-facing balcony garden and my gears started turning in his head. The next year AJ and I did five plants, but each plant got three yields and we made about 16 mason jars, then 2023 rolled around, and decided we should go big! We bought around 40 pepper plants with about six different types of peppers, and it was so hard to keep up, in fact, we were just getting warmed up and had a lot more to bottle.

This specific SAUCE for Hyperia, which is only a limited run, but can be duplicated consists of ghost pepper, Trinidad, scorpion, Orange, habanero, Carolina, reaper, local vinegar, garlic, honey, onion, organic papaya, organic pineapple, organic blood, orange, organic, grapefruit, organic, lime, and lemon."

The Serpent’s Cycle, was just unleashed on November 17, and it marks a new era for them boasting some of the most aggressive thrash metal they’ve ever written, complimented with plenty of melodic vocals and guitar work. It consists of everything Hyperia stands for shred, speed, and intricacy and it will definitely catch the attention of musicians and non-musicians alike. Hyperia shares their excitement for the release:

“This is the first album we’ve released that isn’t much of a concept album like our first two. This album deals with different lyrical ideas such as the human condition, philosophy, psychology, partying, and much more. Musically this album is insanely aggressive, technical, and fast. We have some of the fastest songs we’ve ever written on this album and during recording, we were all definitely pushed to, and sometimes past, our limits.”

Hyperia wants fans to have their faces blown off by The Serpent’s Cycle. The ten-track album (plus a cover of Heart's “Crazy On You”) will be appreciated by musicians and non-musicians alike. The songs vary enough to keep the pacing fresh throughout and there’s something for everyone on it.

When it comes to live performances, Hyperia takes pride in making them memorable and thinks the visual aspect is equally if not more important than the music. Especially with thrash metal, they want to create a party atmosphere - when all of them are having a genuinely fun time on stage they think it encourages the audience to go hard too. This energy is conveyed through The Serpent’s Cycle, which is recommended for fans of Havok, Municipal Waste, Lost Society, and Children Of Bodom.

Hyperia is:

Marlee Ryley - Vocals

Colin Ryley - Guitars

Jon Power - Bass

Ryan Idris - Drums

(Photo – Shimon Photography)