HYPERIA Release "Experiment 77" Guitar Playthrough Video

Canadian thrashers Hyperia, formerly of Calgary, AB, now residing in Vancouver, BC released their new album Silhouettes Of Horror independently in March 2022. The full-length follows their 2020’s Insanitorium unleashed via Sliptrick Records and their 2019 EP Fish Creek Frenzy.

Check out the guitar playthrough video for the track "Experiment 77" below.

Silhouettes of Horror sees guitarist Colin Ryley behind the soundboard producing and mixing the record with mastering done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox Studios in Helsinki, Finland (Children of Bodom, Nightwish, Battle Beast). Album artwork was created by Andrei Bouzikov (Vektor, Municipal Waste, Skeletonwitch, Toxic Holocaust).

“We think that we have polished our sound and pushed ourselves to create what we believe is a newly refined vision. This record has pushed the whole band to their limits, and the songwriting, performance, and production value is a huge step up. We feel the fans will enjoy this new album even more than our first full-length,” adds Collin Ryley.

Energetic, melodic, fast, psychotic, and dynamic are the elements that make Silhouettes Of Horror that old and new fans of thrash, NWOBHM, and power metal will appreciate. The band even included a cover hommage of Abba’s “Gimme Gimme Gimme”. For the recording of Silhouettes Of Horror, Hyperia also recruited good friend and session drummer Gord Alexander (Tessitura, Tides of Kharon, Immunize).

Most of the lyrical themes on the album revolve around inhumane government experiments, sleep disorders, and night terrors.

Tracklisting:

"Hypnagogia"

"Intoxication Therapy"

"Experiment 77"

"Severed"

"Prisoner Of The Mind"

"Terror Serum"

"Whitecoat"

"Silhouettes Of Horror"

"Operation Midnight"

"Pleonexia"

"Gimme Gimme Gimme" (Abba cover)

"Prisoner Of The Mind":

"Experiment 77":