Hyperspace Metal Festival Announces 2025 Lineup With Headliners ENFORCER, PLANESWALKER, GLYPH

Canada's premier melodic and power metal festival Hyperspace Metal Fest returns for its 6th edition after another year of crowd-pleasing epic fun in Vancouver, BC. Being hosted at The Cobalt (April 10 &11) and The Rickshaw Theatre (April 12), the 2025 lineup will feature headliners Enforcer, Planeswalker, Glyph along with Lunar, Solarus, Tower Hill, Luminator, Tylor Dory Trio, Heyoka's Mirror with more to be announced.

Festival organizer Joey Hockin of Journeyman Productions adds:

"It's finally time to reveal Hyperspace Metal Festival VI! We were a little later announcing this year because we want to make sure we're bringing you the same quality you've come to expect. And on that, I think we've delivered! The full lineup will be announced in the fall. Hope to see you next April!"

Headlining Saturday, April 12 at The Rickshaw Theatre, Sweden's Enforcer have proved themselves both live and on record, they stake their place amongst the world’s most renowned heavy metal bands since first forming in 2005. They have toured the world over, playing the biggest festivals and garnering a global fanbase. Their latest sixth studio album Nostalgia (released May 2023 - Nuclear Blast), features 13 heavy metal anthems and throws Enforcer back to their speed metal roots. Fusing extreme guitar riffing with catchy stadium choruses, Enforcer is out to conquer the world.

Headlining Friday, April 11, and returning for their second time at HMF, the duo known as Planeswalker features Jason Ashcraft (Helion Prime) and Sozos Michael (Gloryhammer, ex-Helion Prime) present Magic the Gathering-inspired power metal. They recently released their latest single "Compleated" and were joined by Carlos Alvarez (ex-Power Theory, Behölder, Shadowdance) on bass and Stefanos Meletiou (The Zilla Project, Private Garden).

Headlining Thursday, April 10, the Pacific Northwest's Glyph, is not just a heavy metal band, they are a crew of intergalactic mercenaries escaping a dying planet in their spaceship, the VSS Dragonlord. Clearly, Glyph isn’t just writing songs, they’re building worlds and they bring it forth in their latest album Honor, Power, Glory released this past March.

Also featured on this year's 2025 lineup and making their first HMF appearance and performing for the first time ever, Lunar is a progressive metal project from California that features members from Witherfall, Helion Prime, Planeswalker, Novareign, Mokili Wa, Nordic Frost, Outloud, Double Vision. Their fourth and latest album The Illusionist features guests Jørgen Munkeby (Shining), Christian Münzner (Obscura), Andy Gillion (Mors Principium Est), Taylor Washington (Paladin), Sam Vallen (Caligula's Horse), Ben Karas (Thank You Scientist), Gleb Kanasevich, and Patrick Corona.

Meant to perform on the 2024 lineup, but forced to cancel, Tylor Dory Trio returns for 2025, they are a monstrous progressive metal unit and beloved by many in Western Canada. This live performance will be their first following a nearly seven-year layoff.

Hailing from London, ON, Solarus, simply put, is a musical vision and ambition to bring musicians together through their shared love for music. They bring forth impressive female-fronted melodic power metal.

Traveling from Edmonton, AB, Tower Hill delivers premium old-school heavy metal inspired by bands like Running Wild, Riot, Judas Priest, early Blind Guardian, and Helloween. Forging the best of the late 80s and early 90s German, British, and US metal scenes into a new blend of shimmering steel, Tower Hill’s riff-driven, hook-laden traditional metal will have you banging your head and singing along.

Luminator is a fantasy power metal band from the Pacific Northwest (Tacoma, WA) and will be supporting their latest EP On The Clouds.

From Calgary, AB, Heyoka's Mirror is a progressive rock/metal band with international roots that was brought to life in the summer of 2015 by founding members Andrew Balboa and Omar Sultan. Their first music video “Asylum” (directed by Seth Williams), was nominated as Best Music Video by the 2020 YYC Music Awards and was released in support of their debut full-length The Uninvited King.

Purchase tickets on eventbrite.ca.