HYPOCRISY Announce First Chapter Of Reissues; Pre-Order Starts Today

In November 2021, death metal titans Hypocrisy released their 13th studio album, Worship, to massive acclaim from fans and media, ending up in the top ranks of many year’s poll lists and scoring some of their highest chart results to date.

Promoted on the band’s most extensive live cycle since ages, tracks like "Chemical Whore", "Children of the Gray" were very well received by their following, alongside such classic tracks as "Roswell 47", "Inferior Devoties", "Fractured Millennium" and "Eraser".

Hypocrisy toured the States, performed at festivals like Wacken, Summer Breeze, Maryland Deathfest, Alcatraz to name but a few, played a highly successful European tour, and finished 2022 with an unforgettable trip to South America before launching 2023 aboard the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise.

But now, Hypocrisy and Nuclear Blast Records will start the first, and definitely not the final chapter, of a catalogue campaign bringing back all their legendary past records, some of which are much sought-after rarities.

“Chapter One” begins with classy vinyl and CD editions of Penetralia (1992), Osculum Obscenum (1993), The Fourth Dimension (1994), and Abducted (1996) on May 5.

Documenting the evolution from the violent and utterly morbid Masse Broberg fronted first two records, the much-revered opus The Fourth Dimension that showed a darker and more melodic approach until Abducted, which includes live staple "Roswell 47", this first phase of Hypocrisy’s career laid down the groundwork for the Swedes trademark sound.

The 2023 reissues feature all original art with a few careful touchups - the band logo on Penetralia was for example never meant to be pink/purple - and preserve true death metal classics in an astonishing form that have been unavailable especially on LP for far too long.

Get ready to revisit one of the most consistent and dynamic discographies in the genre!

Pre-order the following formats here, or here.

- Penetralia (Reissue 2023) Gatefold LP, CD

- Osculum Obscenum (Reissue 2023) Gatefold LP, CD

- The Fourth Dimension (Reissue 2023) Gatefold 2LP, CD

- Abducted (Reissue 2023) Gatefold LP, CD