HYPOCRISY Announce Release Date For New Album, Worship

Hypocrisy will release their new album, Worship, on November 26th via Nuclear Blast.

Worship is the 13th studio album from Hypocrisy, and the follow-up to End Of Disclosure, released in 2013, making this the first new Hypocrisy album in eight years.

Back in March 2021, Hyprocisy mastermind / frontman Peter Tägtgren commented, "Hypocrisy album is done! 11 songs, 52 minutes, killer songs... mastered and done! Let’s celebrate. Now it’s up to the record company to find a release date."