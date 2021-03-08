HYPOCRISY Classic "Roswell 47" Covered By Members Of DRACONIS, SOULBURNER, EVIL ATTACK

The Hypocrisy classic, "Roswell 47" has been covered by members of Draconis, Soulburner, and Evil Attack. Watch the video below.

A message states: "This video was born from the band Draconis, to pay tribute to one of the most influential bands of Sweden death metal and the 25 years of the album Abducted, this is how Soulburner and Evil Attack, meet in this video in quarantine version of the classic of 1996 'Roswell 47', from the brutal Hypocrisy."