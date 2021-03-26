HYPOCRISY Complete Work On First New Album In Eight Years

Hypocrisy mastermind / frontman Peter Tägtgren took to social media today, with news that the band have completed work on their new album.

Says Tägtgren: "HYPOCRISY ALBUM IS DONE!!! 11 songs, 52 minutes, killer songs.. mastered and done! Let’s celebrate🥃 Now it’s up to the record company to find a release date. Have a great weekend!!!"

Hypocrisy's latest album, End Of Disclosure, was released in 2013 via Nuclear Blast. Stay tuned for updates on the forthcoming new release.



