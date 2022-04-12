HYPOCRISY Introduce New Session Drummer HENRIK AXELSSON

Legendary Swedish death veterans, Hypocrisy, who recently parted ways with longtime drummer Reidar "Horgh" Horghagen, have announced their new session drummer. A message from the band follows...

"Please welcome Henrik Axelsson! This talented Swedish musician played in Implode and Soils Of Fate. Since 2014, he is the drummer for The Crown. Now Henrik is going to join Hypocrisy as a session member. Looking forward to performing together." 🤘



Hypocrisy issued the following message, announcing the departure of Reidar "Horgh" Horghagen:

"Hey there! There's a thing you must know. Horgh is no longer part of Hypocrisy. We hope you respect and accept this decision. It's not easy for us. We've played together for 18 crazy years filled with music, tours and friendship. So many countries, so many songs, and so many gigs with Horgh on stage with us. It's the end of a long interesting chapter, and the beginning of a new one. We are grateful to Horgh, this great musician and great man, for all we have achieved together. Also, we'd like to pass the message from him."

Said Horgh: "I want to take this opportunity to thank the fans for the great support over the years, and I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to meet so many of you as we toured around the world. Thanks to the band and crew for the time we spent together. I wish you all the best for the future."

