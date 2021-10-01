HYPOCRISY Launch Music Video For New Single "Dead World"

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn’t be more appropriate for the newest addition to the Hypocrisy catalog: Worship. Nuclear Blast Records.

Today, the band releases the music video for the second single, "Dead World". Watch the video, directed by Andrey Kezzyn and Cooldown Production, below.

Peter Tägtgren comments, "'Dead World' is a song that Sebastian wrote for our father/son project that never saw the light of day. When he started playing the song, I felt that the world needs to hear this crushing song asap as the groove and tempo blew my mind. The video idea came from our director Andrey Kezzyn and it's similar to my point of view of what’s about to come of the world. Maybe not literally, but who knows. Enjoy!"

It has been 8 long years since the last record, and Hypocrisy fans can feel the itch. Worship is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, Hypocrisy has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at Tägtgren’s Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (Kataklysm, In Flames, Carnifex, etc.), Worship’s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.

Worship will be released on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. Worship will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- LP

* Crystal Clear W/ Silver & Black Splatter (Exclusive to USA) (Limited to 600)

* Blue/White Marbled (Exclusive to USA) (Limited to 500)

* Transparent Blue/Black/White Marbled (Limited to 600)

* Transparent Violet/Black Marbled (Limited to 400)

* Black

* Purple (Exclusive to Europe) (Limited to 100)

* Crystal Clear (Exclusive to Europe) (Limited to 100)

- Purple Tint Cassette (Limited to 250)

- Box Set (Limited to 900)

* Light Blue W/ Black Splatter

* Cassette

Worship tracklisting:

"Worship"

"Chemical Whore"

"Greedy Bastards"

"Dead World"

"We're The Walking Dead"

"Brotherhood Of The Serpent"

"Children Of The Gray"

"Another Day"

"They Will Arrive"

"Bug In The Net"

"Gods Of The Underground"

"Chemical Whore" video:

Hypocrisy is:

Peter Tägtgren - Vocals, Guitars

Mikael Hedlund - Bass

Reidar Horghagen - Drums

Thomas Elofsson - Session Guitarist