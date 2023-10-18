HYPOCRISY Look Back At Their Self-Titled Sixth Album - "We Were Just Writing Music, As Always"; Video

In the video below, Peter Tägtgren, Mikael Hedlund and Lars Szöke (Drums 1990-2004) llook back and share memories of Hypocrisy's self-titled sixth album:

Hypocrisy Chapter 2 albums will finally be available again on vinyl and CD together with Classic Series Merch. Featuring original art with careful touchups to preserve these death metal classics. Order at hypocrisyband.com.

Hypocrisy and Nuclear Blast Records start chapter two of a massive catalogue campaign bringing back all their legendary past records, some of which are much sought-after rarities. “Chapter Two” covers the albums The Final Chapter (1997), Hypocrisy (1999), and Into The Abyss (2000). Considered milestones in Hypocrisy’s career, Peter Tägtgren, Mikael Hedlund, and Lars Szöke reached a new level of songwriting quality and emphasized dynamics during this period. They created additional layers of atmosphere and at times used clean vocals resulting in hauntingly beautiful yet heavy and aggressive melodic death metal hymns.

Now, these stunning albums return in classy vinyl and CD editions whereas Tägtgren’s remaster of Into The Abyss will also be released digitally. The 2023 reissues preserve true classics in an astonishing fashion that have been unavailable especially on LP for far too long or have never been released as standalone vinyl (Into The Abyss). Get ready to revisit one of the most consistent and fascinating discographies in extreme metal.

The band look back and share memories of Hypocrisy's fifth album, The Final Chapter: