HYPOCRISY / PAIN Frontman PETER TÄGTGREN Guests On THE HAUNTED Guitarist OLA ENGLUND's "Coffee With Ola"; Video

The Haunted guitarist Ola Englund has shared the latest episode of Coffee With Ola, featuring Hypocrisy/Pain frontman, Peter Tägtgren. Watch below.

Englund: "Had Peter Tägtgren of Hypocrisy and Pain over for coffee. Huge influence for me, and I want to kick myself because I forgot to mention that my favorite Bloodbath album is the one he's singing on. Anyways hope you enjoy!"

Pain have released their new album, I Am, via Nuclear Blast Records. Filled with anthems like "Don't Wake The Dead" and the hit single "Party In My Head," alongside atmospheric tracks such as "I Am" and "Fair Game," the album seamlessly blends uplifting catchiness with introspective moments, marking Peter Tägtgren's most personal and boldest work to date.

Tracklisting:

"I Just Dropped By (To Say Goodbye)"

"Don't Wake The Dead"

"Go With The Flow"

"Not For Sale"

"Party In My Head"

"I Am"

"Push The Pusher"

"The New Norm"

"Revolution"

"My Angel"

"Fair Game"

"Don't Wake The Dead" video:

"Push The Pusher" video:

"Go With The Flow" video: