HYPOCRISY Share Memories Of Catch 22 Album And Discuss Upcoming Catch 22 - V2.0.08 Release; Video

In the new video below, Peter Tägtgren, Mikael Hedlund and Lars Szöke (drums 1990-2004) look back and share memories of Hypocrisy's eighth album, Catch 22, and talk about it's remastered version, Catch 22 - V2.0.08.

On Chapter 3, Hypocrisy and Nuclear Blast Records continue their series of high class reissues that started last year and invites you to revisit the stunning and vast discography of Sweden’s melodic death metal titans.

The third round of CD and LP re-releases covers the period 2002 to 2004 consisting of a double disc edition of Catch 22 (including its revamped version Catch 22 (V2.0.08)) and the legendary The Arrival album, which celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024.

Some of the vinyl is very limited, so don't miss out. Also, limited edition Chapter 3 T-shirts available on Hypocrisy website. Album purchases also available at shop.nuclearblast.com.