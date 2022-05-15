HYPOCRISY - Soundcheck Performance Of "Eraser" Streaming (Video)

Hypocrisy kicked off their current 28-date trek through North America in Brooklyn, NY on April 29th and will make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, and Austin before concluding in Baltimore at the Maryland Deathfest on May 29.

Frontman Peter Tägtgren comments, “We’re happy to come back on tour in North America with the new album. New songs and old songs never played live before will be added to the setlist. And we’re happy to share the stage with Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity”.

Soundcheck footage from an undisclosed location on the tour, featuring tour manager Camden Cruz on guitar, can be viewed below.

General admission tickets for the tour are available here.

Remaining tour dates:

May

15 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

17 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

18 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX

19 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

20 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

21 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

22 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

24 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

25 - Respectable Street - West Palm Beach, FL

26 - Furnace 41 - Jonesboro, GA

27 - The Blind Tiger - Greensboro. NC

28 - Enclave - Pittsburgh, PA

29 - Maryland Deathfest - Baltimore, MD

After parting ways with longtime drummer Reidar "Horgh" Horghagen, Hypocrisy announced their new session drummer. A message from the band follows...

"Please welcome Henrik Axelsson! This talented Swedish musician played in Implode and Soils Of Fate. Since 2014, he is the drummer for The Crown. Now Henrik is going to join Hypocrisy as a session member. Looking forward to performing together."