HYRO THE HERO Collaborates With ATREYU's BRANDON SALLER On "Legendary"

American rapper Hyro The Hero has teamed up with Brandon Saller from Atreyu on the new song "Legendary", which can be heard below.

"The lyrics are fire on this one. Play this for motivation," says Hyro The Hero.

Atreyu will release their new album, Baptize, on June 4 via Spinefarm Records. It will be the band's eighth full-length studio effort. Pre-orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Strange Powers Of Prophecy"

"Baptize"

"Save Us"

"Underrated"

"Broken Again"

"Weed"

"Dead Weight"

"Catastrophe"

"Fucked Up"

"Sabotage Me"

"Untouchable" Feat. Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach

"No Matter What"

"Oblivion" Feat. Matt Heafy of Trivium

"Stay"

"Warrior" Feat. Travis Barker

"Underrated" video:

"Warrior" video: