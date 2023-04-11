I AM MORBID To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Covenant With European Tour

I Am Morbid, the American death metal band formed in 2017 by David Vincent, the former long-time front man for Morbid Angel, announces their upcoming 2023 European Summer Tour.

Presented by The Flaming Arts Agency, the tour will run from August 1-19 as the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of the breakthrough album Covenant - the third full-length album released in 1993 by Morbid Angel that is considered to be one of the greatest death metal albums of all time and a landmark album in the genre.

I Am Morbid’s all-star lineup features David Vincent (Morbid Angel / VLTIMAS); Pete “Commando” Sandoval (Morbid Angel / Terrorizer); Bill Hudson (NorthTale / Doro / Circle II Circle); and, Richie Brown (Trivium / Exmortus / The Absence / Mindscar).

I Am Morbid will perform at a combination of festivals and club shows during their Tour, bringing their unique sound to death metal fans across Europe. The band will perform material from Covenant as well as tracks from the Vincent-era Morbid Angel classic albums, Altars Of Madness, Blessed Are The Sick and Domination.

Dates:

August

1 – Velenje, Slovenia – MetalDays

3 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – Baroeg

4 – Dortmund, Germany – Dortmund DeathFest

5 – Rasnov, Romania – Rockstadt Extreme

6 – Sofia, Bulgaria – Mixtape5

7 – Novi Sad, Serbia – SKC Fabrika

8 – Zagreb, Croatia – Mocvara

9 – Josefov, Czech Republic – Brutal Assault

10 – Alicante, Spain – Leyendas Del Rock

11 – Kortrijk, Belarus – Alcatraz Music Festival

12 – Helsinki, Finland – Hellsinki Metal Fest

13 – Katowice, Poland – P23

14 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

17 – Cagliari, Italy – Cueva Rock

18 – Francavilla al Mare, Italy – Frantic Fest

19 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany – Summer Breeze