I AM Unleash Retro Arcade Game-Inspired Video For "Infernal Panther" Featuring Cameo By CANNIBAL CORPSE Frontman CORPSEGRINDER
October 10, 2023, 39 minutes ago
Texas brutal death thrashers, I Am, today unleash a delightfully retro, eight-bit arcade game inspired video for “Infernal Panther”. The track comes by way of the band’s Eternal Steel full-length released last year via MNRK Heavy.
The video, edited by Hunter Lenoir and featuring art by Kevin Stevens and Anita Karas, includes a “cameo appearance” by Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher at the 2:51 mark.
Offers the band of the clip, "'Infernal Panther' is one of our favorite songs off the record so we’re stoked to bring some life to it with a fun video. Now we get to rip this song live for y’all this month. See y’all out there, freaks."
I Am will join Suicide Silence and Chelsea Grin on their North American co-headlining tour. The month-long journey begins tonight, October 10, and runs through November 10 with a handful of one-off shows scattered throughout. Additional support will be provided by Peeling Flesh.
I Am lineup:
Andrew Hileman – vocals
Tom Reyes – guitar
Chris Burgess – guitar
Jayden Baker – bass
Brandon Busa – drums
(Photo - Jack Rudder)