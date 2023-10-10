I AM Unleash Retro Arcade Game-Inspired Video For "Infernal Panther" Featuring Cameo By CANNIBAL CORPSE Frontman CORPSEGRINDER

Texas brutal death thrashers, I Am, today unleash a delightfully retro, eight-bit arcade game inspired video for “Infernal Panther”. The track comes by way of the band’s Eternal Steel full-length released last year via MNRK Heavy.

The video, edited by Hunter Lenoir and featuring art by Kevin Stevens and Anita Karas, includes a “cameo appearance” by Cannibal Corpse’s George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher at the 2:51 mark.

Offers the band of the clip, "'Infernal Panther' is one of our favorite songs off the record so we’re stoked to bring some life to it with a fun video. Now we get to rip this song live for y’all this month. See y’all out there, freaks."

I Am will join Suicide Silence and Chelsea Grin on their North American co-headlining tour. The month-long journey begins tonight, October 10, and runs through November 10 with a handful of one-off shows scattered throughout. Additional support will be provided by Peeling Flesh.

I Am lineup:

Andrew Hileman – vocals

Tom Reyes – guitar

Chris Burgess – guitar

Jayden Baker – bass

Brandon Busa – drums

(Photo - Jack Rudder)