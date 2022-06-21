I PREVAIL Announce "True Power" North American Headline Tour; PIERCE THE VEIL And FIT FOR A KING To Support
June 21, 2022, 23 minutes ago
I Prevail - Brian Burkheiser (vocals), Eric Vanlerberghe (vocals), Steve Menoian (guitars/bass), Dylan Bowman (guitars), and Gabe Helguera (drums) - have announced their first North American headline tour in support of their new album, True Power. The album arrives via Fearless Records on August 19 and the band has shared the first single "Body Bag" Watch below.
The band will embark on the "True Power" tour this fall. Pierce The Veil and Fit For A King will support. Yours Truly will appear on the first leg, while Stand Atlantic will appear on the second leg.
The first leg kicks off in Asbury Park, New Jersey and runs through October 9 in Chicago. The second leg picks up in Las Vegas on October 22 with an appearance at the When We Were Young Festival. It wraps on November 22 in Detroit in the band's native Michigan.
All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, local time.
Leg 1:
September
9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena#
16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena#
18 - Wichita, KS - Wave#
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center#
23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater#
24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#
27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
October
1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia#
5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
# Non-Live Nation Date
Leg 2:
October
22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
November
1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#
9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks#
22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
# Non-Live Nation Date