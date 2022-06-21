I PREVAIL Announce "True Power" North American Headline Tour; PIERCE THE VEIL And FIT FOR A KING To Support

I Prevail - Brian Burkheiser (vocals), Eric Vanlerberghe (vocals), Steve Menoian (guitars/bass), Dylan Bowman (guitars), and Gabe Helguera (drums) - have announced their first North American headline tour in support of their new album, True Power. The album arrives via Fearless Records on August 19 and the band has shared the first single "Body Bag" Watch below.

The band will embark on the "True Power" tour this fall. Pierce The Veil and Fit For A King will support. Yours Truly will appear on the first leg, while Stand Atlantic will appear on the second leg.

The first leg kicks off in Asbury Park, New Jersey and runs through October 9 in Chicago. The second leg picks up in Las Vegas on October 22 with an appearance at the When We Were Young Festival. It wraps on November 22 in Detroit in the band's native Michigan.

All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 24 at 10 AM, local time.

Leg 1:

September

9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#

11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena#

16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena#

18 - Wichita, KS - Wave#

20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center#

23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater#

24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#

27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

October

1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia#

5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre

8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

# Non-Live Nation Date

Leg 2:

October

22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*

31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

November

1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks#

22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date

# Non-Live Nation Date