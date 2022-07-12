I PREVAIL – “Bad Things” Video Released
July 12, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Platinum-certified and twice GRAMMY-nominated Michigan rock powerhouse I Prevail — Brian Burkheiser (vocals), Eric Vanlerberghe (vocals), Steve Menoian (guitars/bass), Dylan Bowman (guitars), and Gabe Helguera (drums) — have shared the new video for "Bad Things."
The video finds the band in performance mode — capturing the visceral nature of the song, as well as the band in its most natural state. Elsewhere, follow the knives.
"Bad Things" appears on I Prevail's forthcoming album True Power. The much-anticipated album arrives via Fearless Records on August 19. The track will go live on all DSPs at midnight ET on Wednesday, July 13.
I Prevail previously shared the explosive first single "Body Bag," which heralded a new era for the band.
The band will also embark on the True Power tour this fall. Pierce The Veil and Fit For a King will support. Yours Truly will appear on the first leg, while Stand Atlantic will appear on the second leg. The first leg kicks off in Asbury Park, New Jersey and runs through October 9 in Chicago. The second leg picks up in Las Vegas on October 22 with an appearance at the When We Were Young Festival. It wraps on November 22 in Detroit in the band's native Michigan.
Leg 1:
September
9 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
10 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest*#
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - UPMC Events Center
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
14 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena#
16 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
17 - Ralston, NE - Liberty First Credit Union Arena#
18 - Wichita, KS - Wave#
20 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
21 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center#
23 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater#
24 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
25 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall#
27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
29 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
October
1 - Silvers Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
2 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
4 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia#
5 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
7 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre
8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
9 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
# Non-Live Nation Date
Leg 2:
October
22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
26 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Fest*
31 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
November
1 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House and Event Center
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
4 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
6 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
8 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave#
9 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
15 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
19 - Cambridge, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks#
22 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
* I Prevail & Pierce The Veil Only // Festival Date
# Non-Live Nation Date