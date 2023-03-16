I PREVAIL Drop "Deep End" Video

Platinum-certified and twice Grammy-nominated Michigan rock powerhouse I Prevail — Brian Burkheiser (vocals), Eric Vanlerberghe (vocals), Steve Menoian (guitars/bass), Dylan Bowman (guitars), and Gabe Helguera (drums) — released their monumental new record True Power via Fearless Records last year. It was followed by a sold out, two-leg tour across the U.S. and Canada.

Today, the band has shared the video for the new single "Deep End", directed by Jensen Noen.

'"Deep End" showcases I Prevail's deftness with dynamics, vacillating between tempos and emotions before the final fadeout. The song's message is as powerful as its melody, and that's precisely why the song takes hold from start to finish.

"'Deep End' felt special from the day we wrote it," the band says. "Being one of the most introspective tracks on the record, it became a reflection on an attempt to stop battling certain things about yourself and instead learning to accept them as a part of who you are. There's a peace to be found in that. Overall, this track allowed us to evolve the softer side of our band and we're incredibly proud of it."

I Prevail, who are currently on a headline tour of the UK, will return to the road in the U.S. this spring, supporting Godsmack. All dates are below. The band will announce further tour plans soon, so stay tuned.

May

4 - Denver, CO - KBPI at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6 - Phoenix, AZ - KUPD at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

9 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

10 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - KATT at The Zoo Amphitheatre

13 - The Woodlands, TX - The Buzz at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

17 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

18 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

20 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

21 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

23 - Franklin, TN - Firstbank Amphitheater

25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival