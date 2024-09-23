I PREVAIL Release True Power (Expanded); Collaborative Track With HALESTORM Hits #1 On Rock Radio Charts

Modern hard rock torchbearers I Prevail are having a banner 2024. The band has just dropped the expanded edition of their latest album. True Power (Expanded) comes armed with a new song and three reimagined tracks. Get it here.

The updated version includes the recently released new single "Hate This Song," an arena-sized collab track with alt-pop royalty All Time Low, while album singles "Bad Things, "There's Fear in Letting Go," and "Deep End" are all stripped back. These familiar, fan favorites get quiet yet beautiful reimagined makeovers. "Deep End" is softly lush, while "Bad Things" brings the beats. Elsewhere, "There's Fear In Letting Go" will haunt you with its simple instrumentation. The reworkings retain the power of the originals and still land with incredible impact.

"We're excited to announce/release True Power (Expanded) edition," says Eric Vanlerberghe. "When writing and working on these songs, we had fun envisioning some of these songs in different ways. So instead of just giving you a few acoustic tracks, we reworked some of our favourite songs into something familiar yet different."

In other I Prevail news, the band's collab track with Halestorm, "can u see me in the dark?," just hit #1 on the rock radio charts. The song does not appear on the expanded edition of True Power. The bands performed the song live on their recent co-headline tour, which was one of the hottest tours of the summer.

True Power (Expanded) tracklisting:

"0:00"

"There’s Fear In Letting Go"

"Body Bag"

"Self-Destruction"

"Bad Things"

"Fake"

"Judgement Day"

"FWYTYK"

"Deep End"

"Long Live The King"

"Choke"

"The Negative"

"Closure"

"Visceral"

"Doomed"

"Bad Things" (Stripped)

"There’s Fear In Letting Go" (Stripped)

"Deep End" (Stripped)

"Hate This Song"