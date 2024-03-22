I YA TOYAH Releases Video For "Dream Not To Dream" Remix Featuring Vocals By STABBING WESTWARD’s CHRIS HALL

Out now is a seductive new remix of rising industrial metal songstress I Ya Toyah’s "Dream Not To Dream". A lyric visualizer can be viewed below. The darkwave-inspired new take features vocals by Stabbing Westward’s Chris Hall; the track is also remixed by him.

Of the “Dream Not To Dream” remix, I Ya Toyah commented, “When I got this remix from Chris, I immediately got goosebumps. It's such a powerful and sinister take on my song. But the greatest surprise was the vocal performance Chris added to this remix - now it's a duet with one of my favorite singers of all time!”

The remix and original track “Dream Not To Dream” are both taken from I Ya Toyah’s forthcoming EP, I Am The Fire, due out on April 5. The EP is produced with and mixed by Stabbing Westward’s Walter Flakus. To pre-order the EP, click here.

I Ya Toyah will head out on an extensive American tour around the release of I Am The Fire, as support for Orgy and Cold. The tour kicks off in April and runs through the end of May. Itinerary below.

April

11 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Line

12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

13 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s Live Music

14 - Sioux City, IA - The Marquee

16 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

17 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou’s

20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

22 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow’s

23 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

24 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

25 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

27 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live

28 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

30 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

May

1 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

2 - Dallas, TX - Trees

3 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

4 - Shreveport, LA - Strane Brew

6 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

7 - Tallahassee, FL - Legacy At Riverfront

8 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

9 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

10 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

11 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

14 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft’s

15 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

16 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

17 - Allentown, PA - Maingate Nightclub

18 - Alston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

22 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

23 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

24 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

25 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club

I Ya Toyah is not just a musical act, she’s a movement. When spoken out loud in her native Polish, the words “I Ya Toyah” translate to “It’s just me” and “I am who I am”. These simple, but powerful words act as an unwavering mission statement that guides every aspect of her career. In just a few short years, the Chicago-based singer/songwriter/guitarist has released several recordings, organized the creation of multiple music videos, and toured the United States multiple times, most recently with Stabbing Westward. I Ya Toyah combines elements of industrial, pop, electro, darkwave, and alternative rock into a unique aural tapestry that acts as the perfect backdrop for her intensely personal lyrics; but it’s the power and versatility of her voice that really sets her apart. Her potent vocal performances effectively deliver a message that is modern, relatable, and speaks to the paranoia of everyday reality.

While she truly embodies the spirit of DIY, I Ya Toyah also actively embraces the collaborative nature of the industrial/darkwave music scene. Recent musical releases include projects with Raymond Watts (PIG, KMFDM), Julian Beeston (Nitzer Ebb, Cubanate), Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly, Delerium), Tim Skold (Shotgun Messiah, KMFDM, Marilyn Manson, Motionless in White), Phil Owen (Skatenigs), and Stabbing Westward, whose remix of her song “Pray” quickly brought her name to the top of the Industrial Electronic charts on Bandcamp. She is also an active member of The Joy Thieves, a 50+ member supergroup whose roster includes musicians who have worked with Ministry, Depeche Mode, Killing Joke, David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, KMFDM, My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Nitzer Ebb, White Zombie, and more.

I Ya Toyah is a fierce advocate for mental wellness, as well as human and animal rights. Not content to simply raise awareness for these causes, she has donated 15% of the proceeds from the sales of her music and merchandise directly to organizations such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), and the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. Most recently, she participated in the recording of a version of the Beatles’ classic “Come Together” to raise funds for the people of the war-torn country of Ukraine. The project was arranged and mixed by legendary music producer John Fryer (Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Cocteau Twins). Participants included members of Faith No More, Stabbing Westward, Ministry, Rammstein, Filter, The Joy Thieves, Agnostic Front and more.

(Photo - Babiracki Images/Krzysztof Babiracki)