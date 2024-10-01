IAN HILL Is Pleased To See "A Hell Of A Lot Of Young Faces" At JUDAS PRIEST Concerts - "They're Singing Along To Songs Which Are 40, 50 Years Of Age!"; Audio

Charlie Kendall's Metalshop recently checked in with Judas Priest bassist, Ian Hill, to find out more about their current swing through North America. You can listen to the episode below.

Asked what he thought of the notion that Judas Priest are more popular now than ever before, Hill responds: "When you look out into an audience these days, not all old folks like myself, there's a hell of a lot of young faces, and they were probably dragged there initially screaming and yelling by their parents maybe, but they're loving it, and they're singing along to the songs, and not just the new stuff, they're singing along to songs which are 40, 50 years of age. So they've obviously got an interest, because they've delved into the back catalogue. They've been listening to all this early stuff, and it's great news, not just for ourselves, but for heavy metal in general. It's a very heartening thing to see, lots of young people enjoying themselves."

Currently the second leg of their Invincible Shield North American Tour, Judas Priest have shared an official live video for "Riding On The Wind". Check it out below.

Upcoming Judas Priest live dates are listed below.

October

1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^

13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena

22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* Not A Live Nation Date

^ Festival Date