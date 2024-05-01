IAN HILL Says JUDAS PRIEST Are "Grateful" To RICHIE FAULKNER For Giving The Band "A More Modern Angle" On Invincible Shield Album; Video

Metal Olda met with Ian Hill of Judas Priest before their upcoming İstanbul concert in July. Watch their candid chat on heavy metal music and on the new Judas Priest album, Invincible Shield, below.

Asked about Richie Faulkner modernizing the sound of Judas Priest, Ian responds: "It's something that we've always done, is try to move forward with every album. The only sort of criteria that we have is try to make it better than the last one, and that's continued right up right up until this present day. Richie (Faulkner) has brought a more modern angle on it, and we're grateful to him for that. And he's had a hell of a lot of input in this album, and the last one, and Redeemer Of Souls as well. We've also used producers on the last couple of albums as well, in Andy Sneap did it on his own with Invincible Shield, and he worked with Tom Allom on Firepower. I think that's got a lot to do with it as well. For several albums before Firepower, we were pretty much producing ourselves. But Andy Sneap, he's got a great reputation with the more modern bands as well, so he brought that feel with him as well. It's a culmination of all of those things. And yeah, the album is a culmination of everything that went before. There's always going to be hints there of previous albums, because it's what we are basically, but as you say, with a more modern edge these days."

Judas Priest brought the US leg of their Invincible Shield tour to the Santander Arena in Reading, PA on April 21. Front row fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Panic Attack"

"You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

"Rapid Fire"

"Breaking The Law"

"Lightning Strike"

"Love Bites"

"Devil's Child"

"Saints In Hell"

"Crown Of Horns"

"Sinner"

"Turbo Lover"

"Invincible Shield"

"Victim Of Changes"

"The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

"Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion"

"Electric Eye"

"Hell Bent For Leather"

"Living After Midnight"

Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.