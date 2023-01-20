IAN HUNTER's Defiance Part 1 Album Features Guest Spots From Members Of METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, AEROSMITH, ZZ TOP, DEF LEPPARD, And More; "Bed Of Roses" Music Video Streaming

Rock legend, Ian Hunter, will release his new album, Defiance Part 1, on April 21. A video for the first single, “Bed Of Roses” featuring Ringo Starr and Mike Campbell, can be viewed below. Stream the song and pre-order your copy of the album, here.

A rock and roll trailblazer for over six decades, Ian Hunter reflects on his musical journey while looking forward to the next chapter in his storied career. Known for his high profile collaborations, Ian Hunter continues this tradition on his new LP, Defiance Part 1.

Backed by fellow legends like Ringo Starr and Johnny Depp, Hunter rocks on all original tracks like “This Is What I’m Here For” and “Bed Of Roses”, with a printed inner sleeve from Ian personally thanking all the contributors.

Tracklisting:

"Defiance" (feat. Robert Trujillo & Slash)

"Bed Of Roses" (feat. Ringo Starr & Mike Campbell)

"No Hard Feelings" (feat. Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck)

"Pavlov’s Dog" (feat. Dean DeLeo, Robert De Leo & Eric Kretz)

"Don’t Tread On Me" (feat. Todd Rundgren)

"Guernica" (feat. Mike Campbell & Joe Elliott)

"I Hate Hate" (feat. Dennis DiBrizzi)

"Angel" (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Duff McKagan & Brad Whitford)

"Kiss N’ Make Up" (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Billy Bob Thornton & Billy F Gibbons)

"This Is What I’m Here For" (feat. Taylor Hawkins, Joe Elliott & Waddy Wachtel)

"I Hate Hate" (Alternate Version) (feat. Dennis DiBrizzi & Jeff Tweedy)

"Bed Of Roses" video: