IAN PARRY - Meet The People Behind ROCK EMPORIUM

Ian Parry celebrates his 40th year as a professional singer songwriter. His first band Mono Pacific started in 1981 and featured Zak Starkey (son of The Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr). Today, Ian delivers a melodic power rock/neo classical metal second instalment from the band Rock Emporium. The album entitled Brute Force was produced by Ian and mixed by engineer / producer/ guitarist Fabio Calluori at Sonic Temple Studios Italy (Heimdall/Stamina/Sellitto).

Brute Force features heart breaking and powerful performances and songs, which go from strength to strength with a compelling impulse to listen again. Alongside Ian Parry are musicians/singers out the world of metal & members of well-known bands such as:

Beth-Ami Heavenstone (Graham Bonnet band)

Timo Somers (Delain)

Martin Helmantel (Elegy)

Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian)

Allan Sorensen (Royal Hunt / Pretty Maids)

Patrick Rondat (Jean-Michel Jarre / Consortium Project)

Patrick Johansson & Svante Henryson (Malmsteen)

Kris Gildenlöw (Pain of Salvation / Dial)

Luca Sellitto (Stamina)

Walter Cianciusi, Enrico Cianciusi & Dario Parente (Jeff Tate Band / Headless)

Ivar De Graaf (Within Temptation / Kingfisher Sky)

Bob Wijtsma (Ayreon)

Jeroen van der Wiel (Odyssice / Rock Emporium 1)

Sander Zoer (Leah/Delain)

Special guest singers include Wade Black (Crimson Glory / Leatherwolf / Seven Witches); Stefano Sbrignadello (Stamina) and Ani Lozanavo (Ani Lo Band). Additional guest: guitar solo on the bonus track "One Vision" performed by Fabio Calluori (Heimdall).

Parry recently checked in with the following update:

"Here is the first official video from the Rock Emporium 2: Brute Force album for a track called ''Til The Day I Die', co-written by Luca Sellitto & Ian Parry. The video was filmed in Italy, Denmark and Netherlands during the Covid lockdown.

It portrays a story about a lost love from the past. Hope you like it.

Stay safe."

In order of appearance:

Ian Parry - vocals

Luca Sellitto - guitars & keyboards

Allan Sorensen - drums

Brute Force is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4 (Metal Mind Productions, partners - Bickee Music in Japan & MVD in the US).

Tracklisting:

"In Isolation"

"Darkest Secrets"

"‘Til The Day I Die"

"My Confession"

"Brute Force"

"Fairytale"

"Lethal Injection"

"Rings Of Fire"

"Dreamworld"

"Where Do We Go From Here"

Bonus track for Japan & Sub-licensing:

"One Vision" (Tribute to Queen & Freddie Mercury)