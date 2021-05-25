IAN PARRY - Meet The People Behind ROCK EMPORIUM
May 25, 2021, 26 minutes ago
Ian Parry celebrates his 40th year as a professional singer songwriter. His first band Mono Pacific started in 1981 and featured Zak Starkey (son of The Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr). Today, Ian delivers a melodic power rock/neo classical metal second instalment from the band Rock Emporium. The album entitled Brute Force was produced by Ian and mixed by engineer / producer/ guitarist Fabio Calluori at Sonic Temple Studios Italy (Heimdall/Stamina/Sellitto).
Brute Force features heart breaking and powerful performances and songs, which go from strength to strength with a compelling impulse to listen again. Alongside Ian Parry are musicians/singers out the world of metal & members of well-known bands such as:
Beth-Ami Heavenstone (Graham Bonnet band)
Timo Somers (Delain)
Martin Helmantel (Elegy)
Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian)
Allan Sorensen (Royal Hunt / Pretty Maids)
Patrick Rondat (Jean-Michel Jarre / Consortium Project)
Patrick Johansson & Svante Henryson (Malmsteen)
Kris Gildenlöw (Pain of Salvation / Dial)
Luca Sellitto (Stamina)
Walter Cianciusi, Enrico Cianciusi & Dario Parente (Jeff Tate Band / Headless)
Ivar De Graaf (Within Temptation / Kingfisher Sky)
Bob Wijtsma (Ayreon)
Jeroen van der Wiel (Odyssice / Rock Emporium 1)
Sander Zoer (Leah/Delain)
Special guest singers include Wade Black (Crimson Glory / Leatherwolf / Seven Witches); Stefano Sbrignadello (Stamina) and Ani Lozanavo (Ani Lo Band). Additional guest: guitar solo on the bonus track "One Vision" performed by Fabio Calluori (Heimdall).
Parry recently checked in with the following update:
"Here is the first official video from the Rock Emporium 2: Brute Force album for a track called ''Til The Day I Die', co-written by Luca Sellitto & Ian Parry. The video was filmed in Italy, Denmark and Netherlands during the Covid lockdown.
It portrays a story about a lost love from the past. Hope you like it.
Stay safe."
In order of appearance:
Ian Parry - vocals
Luca Sellitto - guitars & keyboards
Allan Sorensen - drums
Brute Force is scheduled for a worldwide release on June 4 (Metal Mind Productions, partners - Bickee Music in Japan & MVD in the US).
Tracklisting:
"In Isolation"
"Darkest Secrets"
"‘Til The Day I Die"
"My Confession"
"Brute Force"
"Fairytale"
"Lethal Injection"
"Rings Of Fire"
"Dreamworld"
"Where Do We Go From Here"
Bonus track for Japan & Sub-licensing:
"One Vision" (Tribute to Queen & Freddie Mercury)