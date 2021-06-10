IAN PARRY's ROCK EMPORIUM Pay Tribute To QUEEN & FREDDIE MERCURY With "One Vision" Cover; Audio

Ian Parry celebrates his 40th year as a professional singer songwriter with the release of the new album by his melodic power rock / neo classical metal band, Rock Emporium. The album, Brute Force, was released last Friday via Metal Mind Productions.

"One Vision", a track originally written by Queen, is one of the songs included on the album. Says Ian Parry: "I wanted to capture the essence of the original Queen recording embracing the analogue drum and bass sounds, but without trying to copy Brian Mays classic guitar sound and Freddie’s unique voice. I am very proud of the performance from my musicians Ivar de Graaf (Within Temptation) for his authentic kick ass drums, but adding his own modern groove in parts. Jeroen van der Wiel (Rock Emporium “Society of Friends”), for his amazing Orchestral keyboard intro, piano, organ and sequencer hook line. Jeroen is a huge Queen fan so for him and all of us. My old Elegy colleague and friend bassist Martin Helmantel also added his own touch with a driving bass part in the solo section. Finally the rhythm and lead guitars with a traditional Marshall Amp sound from Dimitris Goutziamanis with an extra lead guitar part from Fabio Calluori. The music is finally complimented with what I regard as being my own powerful and emotional vocal performance supported by the fantastic choir & lead parts from Wade Black (Crimson Glory) and Stamina vocalist Stefano Sbrignadello. It was a great please to make such a tribute to Queen and now 30 years later after we sadly lost one of the greatest rock pop voices of all time, in memory of the late great Freddie Mercury."

Brute Force was produced by Ian and mixed by engineer / producer/ guitarist Fabio Calluori at Sonic Temple Studios Italy (Heimdall/Stamina/Sellitto).

Brute Force features heart breaking and powerful performances and songs, which go from strength to strength with a compelling impulse to listen again. Alongside Ian Parry are musicians/singers out the world of metal & members of well-known bands such as:

Beth-Ami Heavenstone (Graham Bonnet band)

Timo Somers (Delain)

Martin Helmantel (Elegy)

Barend Courbois (Blind Guardian)

Allan Sorensen (Royal Hunt / Pretty Maids)

Patrick Rondat (Jean-Michel Jarre / Consortium Project)

Patrick Johansson & Svante Henryson (Malmsteen)

Kris Gildenlöw (Pain of Salvation / Dial)

Luca Sellitto (Stamina)

Walter Cianciusi, Enrico Cianciusi & Dario Parente (Jeff Tate Band / Headless)

Ivar De Graaf (Within Temptation / Kingfisher Sky)

Bob Wijtsma (Ayreon)

Jeroen van der Wiel (Odyssice / Rock Emporium 1)

Sander Zoer (Leah/Delain)

Special guest singers include Wade Black (Crimson Glory / Leatherwolf / Seven Witches); Stefano Sbrignadello (Stamina) and Ani Lozanavo (Ani Lo Band). Additional guest: guitar solo on the bonus track "One Vision" performed by Fabio Calluori (Heimdall).

Tracklisting:

"In Isolation"

"Darkest Secrets"

"‘Til The Day I Die"

"My Confession"

"Brute Force"

"Fairytale"

"Lethal Injection"

"Rings Of Fire"

"Dreamworld"

"Where Do We Go From Here"

Bonus track for Japan & Sub-licensing:

"One Vision" (Tribute to Queen & Freddie Mercury)