ICE AGE To Release Waves Of Loss And Power Album In March; Teaser Video Streaming

Sensory Records presents Waves Of Loss And Power, the first album in over two decades from New York City-based progressive rock/metal quartet Ice Age, confirming the new album for release in March and issuing its cover art, tracklisting, a video teaser, and more.

Originally formed on Long Island, New York, Ice Age began as an instrumental outfit under the moniker Monolith in 1991 when college friends Josh Pincus (lead vocals, keyboards) and Jimmy Pappas (guitars) clicked over a mutual passion for classic and progressive rock with a penchant for heavier music undercurrents. With the additions of drummer/percussionist Hal Aponte and bassist Arron DiCesare, the band moved quickly to vocally oriented songwriting, with Pincus stepping up to the microphone.

By the time go-to prog label Magna Carta/Sony snatched up the band, Ice Age had fully developed their unique sound, which led to 1999’s The Great Divide. This ambitious debut stands the test of time, acclaimed and sought-after by progressive rock and prog metal fans alike.

As the band further honed their live chops, they dove with equal fervor into the creation of their sophomore record, 2001’s Liberation, pushing the boundaries even further with melodic heights and metallic crunch. Arron moved on, and bassist Doug Odell entered the fold just in time to promote the new album. European touring and festivals followed before the quartet took an extended break.

Fast forward to the late 2010s, where Pappas, Pincus, Aponte, and Odell continued to stay in close contact and found themselves compelled to craft new music with no agenda beyond pleasing themselves. As it quickly became evident that the magic remained, with allure to spare, the band convened for intensive writing and recording sessions over the course of several years. Now, progressive music label Sensory Records is responsible for the band’s triumphant return and a new era for Ice Age.

The songwriting, performances, and production of their third full-length album, Waves Of Loss And Power, boasts a unit firing on all cylinders that cannot be ignored. Sensory Records label head Ken Golden is excited to be working with a band he’s admired since he saw them live at the Powermad Music Festival in 1997.

The material that comprises Waves Of Loss And Power finds the members of Ice Age wearing their varied influences confidently on their collective sleeve. The band conjures the spirits of Kansas and Genesis (“Riverflow”), fleeting shades of Queensrÿche, Rush, and Fates Warning (“The Needle’s Eye,” “Together Now”), and flexes their “hit song” muscle with the infectious hooks of “All My Years” and “Float Away.” In the true prog tradition, with abiding narrative nods to the musical motifs and thematic tapestries of “Perpetual Child” (from The Great Divide) and “To Say Goodbye” (last visited on Liberation), Ice Age continues the epic sagas begun on their first two albums. In all respects, Waves Of Loss And Power is a seminal masterwork of catchy, thoughtful, progressive songwriting.

Lyrically, Pincus tackles existential conflict and piercing social commentary with equal skill. His compendium of keyboard sounds, textures, and flowing leads are always the perfect elements to make every moment quintessential Ice Age. As a singer, Pincus sounds as powerful and soulful as ever, arguably even better than fans of the first two albums will recall. With his intricate, original guitar work, Pappas delivers detailed, muscular-metal riffing, and his solos are ‘songs’ unto themselves, rife with melodic phrasing and just the right amount of inspired shred. Aponte’s ability to combine killer chops, musicality, and groove is as vital, spirited, and unique as ever.

Says standout bassist Doug Odell, “Being in a room with these guys writing new songs is nothing short of awe-inducing. They do one thing brilliantly above all else - sounding completely and authentically like nobody but themselves.”

Engineering for Waves Of Loss And Power was principally handled by the band’s in-house sonic wizard Jimmy Pappas, with mixing and mastering exquisitely dialed-in by auditory guru Rich Mouser (Spock’s Beard, Transatlantic, Dream Theater). The cover art concept and booklet design were brought to life by Bjorn GooBes of Killustrations, with a fresh new band logo by Thomas Ewerhard.

With this new opus, Ice Age returns with the most anticipated comeback in the genre. Pincus states, “With age and experience come additional wisdom and maturity (hopefully)...we’ve always been about writing memorable songs and presenting challenging ideas within the progressive rock genre; with Waves Of Loss And Power, we’ve really achieved that goal. We’re extremely proud of it.”

Watch the captivating new teaser for Ice Age’s Waves Of Loss And Power below.

Waves Of Loss And Power will be released on CD as well as all major streaming and digital music platforms through Laser’s Edge division Sensory Records on March 10. Watch for audio previews, official videos, pre-orders, and more to post over the weeks ahead.

Tracklisting:

"The Needle’s Eye"

"Riverflow"

"Perpetual Child, Part II: Forever"

"Together Now"

"All My Years"

"Float Away"

"To Say Goodbye, Part IV: Remembrance"

"To Say Goodbye, Part V: Water Child"

Teaser:

Ice Age will also return to the stage this year in support of the new album. The band has already been confirmed to perform at the 2023 edition of ProgPower USA. The massive festival runs from September 6 - 9 and will see the band sharing the stage with the likes of Kamelot, Caligula's Horse, Myrath, Delain, Green Carnation, Doro, Cynic, Swallow The Sun, and many more. Watch for additional regional dates to post surrounding the release of Waves Of Loss And Power.

Ice Age lineup:

Josh Pincus - vocals, keyboards

Jimmy Pappas - guitars

Hal Aponte - drums, percussion

Doug Odell - bass

(Photos - Roy Somech)