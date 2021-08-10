ICE NINE KILLS Drop Official Music Video For New Child's Play Inspired Single "Assault & Batteries"

Slashercore outfit, Ice Nine Kills have continued the roll out of their new album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, out October 15th via Fearless Records, with the release of brand new track and official music video for "Assault & Batteries". The new track is inspired by the Child's Play movie franchise that spawned the iconic, psychotic killer Nice Guy doll, Chucky. Stream the track here and watch the official music video below.

Ice Nine Kills frontman and driving creative force, Spencer Charnas shares, “It was only one month ago that we painted the walls of Wall Street red with the release of 'Hip To Be Scared'. Now, we proudly present, 'Assault & Batteries', a brutal ode to an iconic two-foot tall demonic doll.”

"Assault & Batteries" follows the release of "Hip To Be Scared", the first single from The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, that paid homage to the Bret Easton Ellis classic, American Psycho. The track has already clocked up 2.6 million streams with 1 million YouTube views.

A sequel of franchise proportions to the No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, The Silver Scream, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood doubles down in pursuit of the anthemic band’s cinematic muse.

Decadent, devious, and fiercely insane, with sardonic wit to spare, Ice Nine Kills celebrate pop culture’s darkest edges, mining a cinephile library’s worth of B-movie schlock and iconic horror on Welcome To Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2 and it's prequel, The Silver Scream. Physical pre-orders of the album are available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Opening Night…"

"Welcome To Horrorwood"

"A Rash Decision"

"Assault & Batteries"

"The Shower Scene"

"Funeral Derangements"

"Rainy Day"

"Hip To Be Scared" (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

"Take Your Pick" (feat. Corpsegrinder)

"The Box" (feat. Brandon Saller of Atreyu & Ryan Kirby of Fit For A King)

"F.L.Y." (feat. Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail)

"Wurst Vacation"

"Ex-Mørtis"

"Farewell II Flesh"

Ice Nine Kills are:

Spencer Charnas – vocals

Ricky Armellino – guitar

Dan Sugarman – guitar

Joe Occhiuti – bass

Patrick Galante – drums

(Photo credit: F Scott Schafer)