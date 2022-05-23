ICE NINE KILLS Presents Inaugural Edition of Silver Scream Con

Chart topping, horror themed outfit, Ice Nine Kills announce the inaugural edition of a brand new horror convention, Silver Scream Con. Curated by the band, the convention will celebrate all things horror and will take place August 26th - August 28th at The DoubleTree Boston North Shore Hotel in Danvers in the band's home state of Massachusetts. Featuring genre icons:

Kane Hodder (Jason from Friday the 13th 7-10 - Hatchet)

Nick Castle (Original Michael Myers from John Carptenter's Halloween)

Skeet Ulrich (Scream, The Craft, Riverdale)

James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers from Halloween 2018, Halloween Kills & Halloween Ends)

Danielle Harris (Halloween 4 + 5 - Hatchet - Rob Zombie’s’ Halloween 1 + 2)

Twiztid

Spencer Charnas

And more to be announced for a packed weekend of exclusive photo ops, celebrity signings, discussion panels, scary-oke and an intimate live show from Ice Nine Kills. Tickets are on sale now at SilverScreamCon.com.

Speaking on today's announcement, Ice Nine Kills creative visionary and frontman, Spencer Charnas shares: “The Silver Scream Con will bring horror fanatics and INK fans from all over the world together to celebrate their love of on-screen slaughter. This is the chance for our loyal psychos to not only interact with the band, but to meet the incredible stars of the very films that our music pays tribute to.”

Ice Nine Kills put their bloody fingerprints all over the Silver Scream Con and pay homage to the celluloid classics that first possessed singer Spencer Charnas as a kid. In 2022, that demented love blossoms into the first INK-curated horror convention!

At the first-ever Silver Scream Con, movie lovers, casual fans, and INK’s beloved “psychos” will chop it up in August with the stars and stars of legendary horror franchises, including meet-and-greets, photo-ops, cosplay, live music, and surprises.