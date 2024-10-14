ICE NINE KILLS Release "A Work Of Art"; Official Song For Terrifier 3

Ice Nine Kills continues to slash records with their latest single "A Work Of Art", the official track for the horror blockbuster Terrifier 3, which claimed the top spot at the US box office this past weekend. The slasher sequel has over-performed, defying expectations with a massive $18.3 million opening weekend, edging out the big-budget Joker: Folie à Deux . "A Work of Art" smashed the band's previous day-one streaming records, clocking up 645,390 streams and 453,000 views on YouTube within 24 hours, marking the biggest 24 hours of streaming on a single song and video ever for Ice Nine Kills. At the time of writing the track has already surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify alone.

The release of "A Work Of Art" coincided with the highly anticipated opening of Terrifier 3, which raked in over $8 million in the US on opening day alone, surpassing its franchise predecessor's total domestic run within just two days. It also topped opening night box office charts in France, where the film was literally banned from being shown to minors under 18, the last time this happened was in 2006 with Saw 3. The film, directed by Damien Leone, is riding a wave of buzz that has seen it dethrone major studio releases, proving that unrated horror has a ravenous audience.

The accompanying music video for "A Work Of Art", directed by Jensen Noen, premiered in over 300 theatres nationwide for one-night-only as part of double features with Terrifier 2 & Terrifier 3. A special 14-minute extended cut of the music video was premiered at a special screening event in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, October 11th, starring Terry Kiser, who plays Jimmy Fling in the 14 min extension, marking the first time he’s payed homage to the infamous title character of Bernie Lomax, from the beloved Weekend At Bernie’s. The extended cut is packed with gore, horror cameos, SFX make-up by Academy Award winner, Christopher Nelson and a narrative that feeds into the larger Ice Nine Kills universe, showcasing the band’s ability to seamlessly blend horror and music in a way that only they can. Watch the extended cut of "A Work Of Art" here, and listen to the song below.

Speaking on the success of "A Work Of Art", Spencer Charnas, frontman and creative force behind Ice Nine Kills, shared: "This has been an unbelievable ride. Seeing both Terrifier 3 and our track reach these heights is something we never imagined, but at the same time, it’s what we dared to dream we could achieve. 'A Work Of Art' reflects everything we love about horror and music, and to have it resonate so deeply with our fans—and the Terrifier fanbase—has been unreal. Psychos, we’re just getting started!"

The collaboration between Ice Nine Kills and the Terrifier franchise has proven to be a match made in horror heaven. With "A Work Of Art", the band perfectly captures the chaotic, unhinged energy of Art the Clown, delivering a song that’s as bloody and relentless as the film itself. Fans of both Ice Nine Kills and the Terrifier franchise are raving, cementing the song and the film as a huge cultural moment within the horror and metal communities.

To commemorate "A Work Of Art", Ice Nine Kills have dedicated their monthly Nightmare On The Ninth merch capsule to the collaboration with a collection of officially licensed items. Head to this location to grab your swag.

Fans can catch Ice Nine Kills perfomring "A Work Of Art" live on the road next year as they join Metallica and Limp Bizkit in stadiums on select dates of the 2025 leg of the M72 World Tour. For more info and tickets click here. Full routing below.

April

12 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World Festival

19 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome *

24 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre *

26 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre ˣ

May

1 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium *

3 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium ˣ

7 - Blacksburg, VA - Lane Stadium

9 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

11 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field ˣ

25 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field *

28 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium *

31 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium *

June

3 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

6 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium ˣ

8 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium *

14 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium ˣ

20 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium ˣ

22 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium *

27 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ˣ

29 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High *

* Support: Pantera & Suicidal Tendencies

ˣ Support: Limp Bizkit & Ice Nine Kills