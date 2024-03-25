ICED EARTH Founder JON SCHAFFER's Sentencing Delayed Until July

A federal judge has, for a second time, postponed sentencing for a former Columbus resident who has pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, reports The Republic.

Sentencing for former heavy metal musician and Columbus resident Jon Schaffer had been scheduled for April 5, but U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta recently pushed back the hearing until July 19, according to filings in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

The decision comes after Schaffer had asked the court to delay sentencing until September following a decision earlier this month by a federal appeals court to overturn a sentencing enhancement used to help determine another Jan. 6 defendant’s punishment.

It also comes after the Supreme Court decided it would weigh in on the scope of the felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding — one of two charges that Schaffer pleaded guilty to in April 2021.

Last month, Mehta had denied a request to delay sentencing until after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision but postponed the sentencing hearing from Feb. 20 on medical grounds. The former Oath Keeper and former member of the heavy metal band Iced Earth previously told the judge that he might undergo an undisclosed medical procedure “with the need for a recovery afterwards.”

Though Schaffer had asked to delay sentencing for several months, Mehta said Schaffer “has not demonstrated good cause to continue sentencing of this matter for six months or more,” according to the order.

“The court, however, will continue sentencing after the Supreme Court issues its decision,” Mehta states in the order.

Read more at The Republic.