ICED EARTH Founder JON SCHAFFER's Sentencing Pushed Back Once Again, Now Scheduled For October

The Republic is reporting that a federal judge has set a deadline for prosecutors and defense attorneys to make their case for what sentence should be handed down to a former Columbus resident who pleaded guilty to storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta has set an October 14 deadline for the parties to file sentencing memoranda in the criminal case against former Columbus resident and heavy metal musician Jon Schaffer, who pleaded guilty in April 2021 to obstructing an official proceeding and entering and remaining in a restricted building or ground with a deadly or dangerous weapon, according to filings in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

In sentencing memoranda, defense attorneys often try to convince the judge that the minimum possible sentence is warranted. In this case, it would likely include highlighting that Schaffer cooperated with federal authorities in other investigations into the U.S. Capitol attack.

Prosecutors, for their part, typically will request a harsher sentence, though they will likely have to address a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that limits the scope of one of the charges to which Schaffer pleaded guilty.

Schaffer is currently scheduled to be sentenced October 25.

