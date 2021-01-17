ICED EARTH - JON SCHAFFER Arrested By FBI For Role In Capitol Riot; Facing Six Charges

Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer has been taken into custody following his “unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building” in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021. Several reports indicate the guitarist turned himself into authorities around 3pm this afternoon, January 17. Jon Schaffer had been listed on the Most Wanted section of the FBI’s website.

A statement from the FBI reads:

Jon Schaffer, Columbus, IN, has been arrested in connection to Jan 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol. Schaffer faces 6 charges including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building. Schaffer was allegedly among rioters who sprayed Capitol police with "bear spray."

In the days prior to Schaffer's bandmates in Iced Earth released the following statement with singer Stu Block writing: "We want to thank those of you who have sent words of support in recent days. Some of you have been concerned by our silence, which we understand. We needed some time to properly process the information and find out some facts before we made a statement.

First and foremost we absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated and answer for their actions.

With broken hearts we are sending our love and compassion to everyone who has felt pain from the events on January 6th. We are deeply saddened and our hearts go out to the families of the lives lost that day. There are really no proper words to console. Just know we are with you in your shock, grief and pain. Much love to you all. ❤️"