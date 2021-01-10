ICED EARTH Members Respond To The Violence At The United States Capitol - “We Absolutely DO NOT Condone Nor Do We Support Riots Or The Acts Of Violence”

While Iced Earth mainman Jon Schaffer continues to be in hiding following his “unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building” on January 6th, his band members have released a statement. Singer Stu Block writes: "We want to thank those of you who have sent words of support in recent days. Some of you have been concerned by our silence, which we understand. We needed some time to properly process the information and find out some facts before we made a statement.

First and foremost we absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated and answer for their actions.

With broken hearts we are sending our love and compassion to everyone who has felt pain from the events on January 6th. We are deeply saddened and our hearts go out to the families of the lives lost that day. There are really no proper words to console. Just know we are with you in your shock, grief and pain. Much love to you all. ❤️"





Jon Schaffer is currently listed on the Most Wanted’ section of the FBI’s website. Schaffer’s photo is #25 on an FBI gallery titled “Violence at the United States Capitol.”

The site reads:

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Washington Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. You may submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office of the nearest American Embassy of Consulate.”







