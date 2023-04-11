ICED EARTH Release Single And Lyric Video For Remixed / Remastered "The Clouding" Feat. MATT BARLOW

Fans of American metal act, Iced Earth, have long hoped for a new sign of life from their icons. On April 28, the wait will be over at last.

The band has announced the release of two new EPs via ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Entitled Hellrider and I Walk Among You, these releases will include rare recordings from the transition phase between singer Tim "Ripper" Owens' and predecessor/successor Matt Barlow in 2007 and 2008, a particularly exciting and eventful period in Iced Earth’s band history.

The Hellrider EP consists of the songs "Prophecy", "Birth Of The Wicked" and "The Coming Curse", originally from the album Something Wicked This Way Comes (1998). In late summer 2007, all three tracks were re-recorded, featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens.

The second EP, I Walk Among You, includes the studio tracks "Setian Massacre", "A Charge To Keep" and "The Clouding" from the 2007 album Framing Armageddon (Something Wicked Part I), which were remixed and remastered in 2008 and feature the recently-returned Matt Barlow. In addition, there are the live tracks "Dark Saga", "Pure Evil" and "Iced Earth", cut at the 2008 Graspop Metal Meeting and also featuring Barlow.

Watch a new lyric video for "The Clouding", featuring Matt Barlow, below. The track is also available on digital and streaming platforms.

Iced Earth comment on the EPs: “Before now, these releases hadn’t been issued on anything other than CD. Now they’ve been remastered, with new artwork, new mastering, new formats on vinyl, picture disc, and they’ll be available for digital download for the first time.”

Both EP’s will be released on April 28 on various vinyl formats and will also be released as a two-in-one digipack CD and 2LP picture disc combo. Pre-order the EPs here.

Hellrider (feat. Tim “Ripper” Owens) tracklisting:

Side A:

"Prophecy"

"Birth Of The Wicked"

"The Coming Curse"

Side B:

Exclusive Etching

I Walk Among You" (feat. Matt Barlow) tracklisting:

Side A:

"Setian Massacre"

"A Charge to Keep"

"The Clouding"

Side B:

"Dark Saga" (Live at Graspop 2008)

"Pure Evil" (Live at Graspop 2008)

"Iced Earth" (Live at Graspop 2008)

CD tracklisting:

Hellrider (feat. Tim “Ripper” Owens):

"Prophecy"

"Birth Of The Wicked"

"The Coming Curse"

I Walk Among You (feat. Matt Barlow):

"Setian Massacre"

"A Charge to Keep"

"The Clouding"

"Dark Saga" (Live at Graspop 2008)

"Pure Evil" (Live at Graspop 2008)

"Iced Earth" (Live at Graspop 2008)

2LP picture disc tracklisting:

Side A:

Hellrider (feat. Tim “Ripper” Owens)

"Prophecy"

"Birth Of The Wicked"

"The Coming Curse"

Side B:

Exclusive Artwork

Side C:

I Walk Among You (feat. Matt Barlow)

"Setian Massacre"

"A Charge to Keep"

"The Clouding"

Side D:

"Dark Saga" (Live at Graspop 2008)

"Pure Evil" (Live at Graspop 2008)

"Iced Earth" (Live at Graspop 2008)