Iceland's SÓLSTAFIR To Release New Album In November; Official Video For Title Track "Hin Helga Kvöl" Available

Legendary Icelanders, Sólstafir - meaning "crepuscular rays" in Icelandic - refers to those piercing rays of sunlight that break through dark clouds at dusk. This imagery perfectly captures the essence of their upcoming album, Hin Helga Kvöl, a beacon of light and hope shining through the heaviest of times. As the band confronts their inner demons, shrugging off the trappings of Rock and Roll decadence, their music resonates with the universal struggle and triumph over hardship. Hin Helga Kvöl is the holy war that we all face within.

Sólstafir recently announced signing to Century Media Records. They are no strangers to the music world with their 20+ years of performing across the Globe as they consistently amaze audiences with their hearts on their sleeves from the first note. With a full catalog of truly exceptional timeless hits to perform, as well as some much-anticipated new music, the atmospheric Icelandic rock n’roll sound that is uniquely Sóstafir always delivers to those who bear witness to their epic sets that take you on a journey through the ice and snow, fire and lava and breathtaking soundscapes of their homeland.

Line-up:

Hallgrímur Jón Hallgrímsson - drums, backing vocals

Aðalbjörn Tryggvason - guitar, vocals

Svavar Austmann - bass

Sæþór Maríus Sæþórsson - guitar