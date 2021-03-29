ICON OF SIN Debut "Night Breed" Music Video

March 29, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal icon of sin

ICON OF SIN Debut "Night Breed" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release the self-titled debut album from Brazil's Icon Of Sin, a new project centered around the stunning vocal talents of the popular Brazilian YouTube sensation Raphael Mendes, on April 16. A video for the song "Night Breed" can be found below. Pre-order/save Icon Of Sin here.

Tracklisting:

"Icon Of Sin"
"Road Rage"
"Shadow Dancer"
"Unholy Battleground"
"Night Breed"
"Virtual Empire"
"Pandemic Euphoria"
"Clouds Over Gotham"
"Arcade Generation"
"Hagakure" (Intro)
"The Last Samurai"
"The Howling"
"Survival Instinct"

"Night Breed":

"Icon Of Sin" lyric video:

"Shadow Dancer" video:

Lineup:

Raphael Mendes – Vocals
Caio Vidal – Bass
Sol Perez – Guitar
Mateus Cantaleãno – Guitar
CJ Dubiella - Drums



BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

