ICONIC Feat. MICHAEL SWEET, JOEL HOEKSTRA, MARCO MEDOZA, TOMMY ALDRIDGE And NATHAN JAMES Streaming Debut Album In Its Entirety

Iconic, the new hard rock group featuring Michael Sweet (guitars), Joel Hoekstra (guitars), Marco Mendoza (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums), and Nathan James (vocals), will release their debut album, Second Skin, tomorrow (Friday, June 17).

Listen to the album in its entirety below, and pre-order/save Second Skin on CD/LP/Digital here.

Iconic was born from an idea conceived by Serafino Perugino, President & Head of A&R for Frontiers. He wanted to surround the talents of powerhouse vocalist Nathan James with established musicians from the rock and metal world to play a musical style in the vein of classic '80s hard rock. He immediately thought of Michael Sweet and Joel Hoekstra for the guitars, since they have been kicking around the idea of working together for a few years. Plus, Nathan and Joel were friends from their time in Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Sweet had become a fan of Nathan's vocals after hearing Inglorious. With the musical direction set and two wildly skilled guitar players on board, getting a powerhouse rhythm section involved was the final key ingredient and thus Mendoza and Aldridge were asked to join and brought their immense talent into the fold.

Second Skin Tracklisting:

"Fast As You Can"

"Ready For Your Love"

"Second Skin"

"All I Need"

"Nowhere To Run"

"Worlds Apart"

"All About"

"This Way"

"Let You Go"

"It Ain't Over"

"Enough Of Your Love"

Album stream:

"Fast As You Can" video:

"Nowhere To Run" video:

Lineup:

Nathan James - Vocals

Michael Sweet - Guitars, Vocals

Joel Hoekstra - Guitars

Marco Mendoza - Bass

Tommy Aldridge - Drums

Additional Musicians:

Alessandro Del Vecchio - Keyboards, Backing Vocals

Produced by: Michael Sweet & Alessandro Del Vecchio

Mixed & Mastered by: Alessandro Del Vecchio

Executive Producer / A&R: Serafino Perugino