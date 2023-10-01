Over the decades, heavy metal has produced many fascinating concerts, performances, albums, bands, and solo renditions that garnered immense recognition. These highlights have been a major playing factor in the rise of rock music. Now, when it comes to solo performances in rock music, that of heavy metal stands out.

In other words, many celebrated guitar solos today can be traced back to heavy metal performances and renditions. So, in that light, let's unearth some of the best-rendered guitar solos to ever grace heavy metal music.

Iron Maiden – “Powerslave” by Dave Murray

Iron Maiden's guitarist, Dave Murray, delivered what is today a legendary guitar solo on the band's fifth studio album, Powerslave. The solo comes in the record's lead title, featuring a calming lull and dueling bridge, on which Dave Murray shows off his intensity and flexibility on the guitar. Also worthy of mention is Adrain Smith's guitar rendition on the same record. And although not as celebrated as Dave Murray's, Smith's solo is also something to behold.

Megadeth – “Tornado Of Souls” by Marty Friedman

Marty Friedman was pretty much an established metal guitarist before joining Megadeth in 1999. However, his time with the American thrash band was just about the pinnacle of his career. During this time, Friedman performed many guitar solos that are still appreciated today.

But surely, one of his most iconic solo renditions on a metal record came in "Tornado of Souls", with Megadeth after just joining. The performance sees Friedman go on an energetic burst of rhythm, accompanied by some breathtaking shredding.

Judas Priest – “Painkiller” by Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing

After running low on approval from the heavy metal community, Judas Priest would again amaze the crowd with their 1990 hit album, Painkiller. The British metal band produced evergreen solo guitar performances with the album's opening track. These renditions came from guitarists Glenn Tipton and K.K Downing, featuring a speed sequence with a passionate intensity.

Ozzy Osbourne – “Crazy Train” by Randy Rhoads

Randy Rhoads is considered one of the greatest to touch the metal guitar. And judging by his numerous performances on legendary metal records, his impact on heavy metal is only rivalled by a few. Coming to guitar solos, his performance in Crazy Train, a song by English songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, stands out.

His rendition features explosive and melodic tunes, showing his technical and speedy progression. To further capture Randy's guitar prowess, here are a few extra records and moments where he delivered impressive solos:

● “I Don't Know”, 1981

● “Over the Mountain”, 1891

● “Mr. Crowley”, 1981

● “Flying High Again”, 1982

Van Halen – "Eruption Eddie" by Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen was another rock star who did magic with the electric guitar. He was also the lead songwriter for his Rock Band, Van Halen, as he was a man of many talents. Today, Eddie's solo guitar moments and records are still celebrated. One of his most fantastic guitar solos came from his 2015 record, "Eruption". The performance was a combination of hard buzzing guitar themes, with finger tapping, occasional shredding as well and speed Picking.

Guns N' Roses – "November Rain" by Slash

Just like so many other metal guitarists in their prime, Saul Hudson, Slash, served as lead guitarist for the hard rock/metal band Guns N' Roses, as highlighted on thecostaricanews.com. And unsurprisingly, he's rendered a few heavy metal solos that put fans in a frenzy. Perhaps the most prominent of them all is his work on Guns N' Roses' 1991 record, "November Rain".

On the record, Slash delivers speedy, yet melodious rounds of guitar goodness, alongside many technical buzzes, as detailed on Thecostaricanews.com. The performance captures almost every emotion of rocking the metal guitar.

Metallica – "One" by Kirk Hammett

Our last item on the most renowned guitar solos in heavy metal belongs to no other but one of the biggest metal bands ever, Metallica. Not surprisingly, the solo was also performed by one of the most renowned guitarists to grace heavy metal, Kirk Hammett. His performance also came on one of Metallica's most popular records, "One", featuring a mild intro that transcends into an energetic and precise guitar frenzy.

Worthy Mentions

There are dozens of guitar solos by other legendary names that deserve mention. Some of which can also be described as iconic more or less. And in that light, we've made the following index to recognize them.

Final Words



Many songs have left an enduring mark on the musical world; some are from the heavy metal genre. The above pieces are some of the masterpieces that can't be forgotten in a hurry. They have played a pivotal role in shaping rock music and, by extension, the entire musical landscape.