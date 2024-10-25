IDLE HEIRS Feat. COALESCE Vocalist Sign To Relapse Records

Idle Heirs, the new band featuring vocalist Sean Ingram of Coalesce and producer Josh Barber sign to Relapse Records and prepare to release their debut full-length in 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates as music and live performances are on the horizon.

For over a decade Sean Ingram’s focus had been elsewhere; due to the prolonged hiatus of Coalesce, music was no longer at the forefront of his artistic endeavors. When events - on both a global and personal level, and specifically, where the two intersect - conspired to bring Ingram & Barber to a place where music once again became essential, the seed for Idle Heirs was planted. Rather than the conditions being right for a musical reprise, the conditions had to be all wrong, leaving only one way forward.

Together with producer and engineer Josh Barber, whose recording credits include Norma Jean, The Devil Wears Prada, Tech N9ne, and more, the two piece band from the Kansas City area is a tight knit unit that hums with creativity, and revels in the freedom of creating exactly what their hearts desire. Originally conceived as a private endeavor with the sole aim of articulating unresolved damage, Idle Heirs has bloomed into a fully realized project, with a blistering debut album on the horizon.

There’s a leftfield turn for anyone expecting only to hear Ingram’s familiar throat-shredding vocals; within Idle Heirs he utilizes a broader range of vocal styles, a development of his craft that required considerable training. Their unguarded approach and Ingram’s differing vocal delivery allow slivers of optimism to counter the desperation and tension; even in darkness light can sometimes be found.

"We initially had no intention to share this record outside of our loved ones so there was absolutely no fear to go out on a limb (creatively) and just let it live wherever that went. In that way the record really wrote itself, and the bigger challenge was just getting out of the way and let it be what it wanted to be." - Sean Ingram

(Photo: Tom Funk)