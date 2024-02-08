IF THESE TREES COULD TALK Release First New Music In Eight Years; "Trail Of Whispering Giants" Visualizer Streaming

If These Trees Could Talk are back with a new single, "Trail Of Whispering Giants," the group's first new music in eight years, out today and streaming via Metal Blade Records.

"Trail Of Whispering Giants" marks the return of the Akron, Ohio-based lineup spearheaded by drummer Zack Kelly and his guitarist-brother Cody Kelly.

The Kelly brothers have been working on new material over the past year and are excited to reveal "Trail Of Whispering Giants." "It has been a minute since our last album, and we cannot wait to get things moving again. Cody and I have tried to ignite a new vision for the music while keeping the same elements and old vibes that makes If These Trees Could Talk," reveals Zack Kelly. "I would like to send thanks to the fans all over the world for their undying support and patience!"

In describing, "Trail Of Whispering Giants," he says the single is, "reminiscent of our songs 'Solstice' and 'Earth Crawler' from The Bones Of A Dying World and brings the same energy and ambiance as our previously released recordings."

The band will support "Trail Of Whispering Giants" with live shows and festival appearances. If These Trees Could Talk will be headliners at the Portals Festival in Hackney, UK on May 26, marking the band's first-ever UK performance. They'll also perform a special hometown show on February 17 at Akron's Musica, and will appear at the annual Post Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana on July 27.

Stream / purchase the new single here, and watch a visualizer below:

Lineup:

Tom Fihe - bass guitar

Jeff Kalal - guitar

Cody Kelly - guitar

Mike Socrates - guitar

Zack Kelly - drums

(Photo - Sondra Kelly)