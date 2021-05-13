IF THESE TREES COULD TALK Vinyl Reissues Available In July
May 13, 2021, an hour ago
On July 9, If These Trees Could Talk will release vinyl reissues of their classic albums Above The Earth, Below The Sky (2009), Red Forest (2012), and The Bones Of A Dying World (2016) via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copies now:
- Europe
- North America
Available versions:
Above The Earth, Below The Sky vinyl versions:
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- sky blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- "Firefly"-dark teal marbled & splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- seafoam marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- green / black dust vinyl (US exclusive)
Red Forest vinyl versions:
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- dark wine red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- rose white metal & splatter vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- violet marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- transparent peach marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- clear / black dust vinyl (US exclusive)
The Bones Of A Dying World vinyl versions:
- silver vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- gold vinyl (US exclusive)
- red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)